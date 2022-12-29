Five uplift schemes worth Rs24.959bn approved

LAHORE : The government Wednesday approved five development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs24.959 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 37th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included Enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs18.981 billion, Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs1 billion, Establishment of Dargai Gill Forest Park at the cost of Rs559.668 million, Management of Mithawan Hill Torrent in DG Khan District at the cost of Rs3.317 billion, and Management of Chachar Hill Torrent Flood Water in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs1.102 billion.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.