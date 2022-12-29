Jurisdiction of Punjab Transport Company extended

LAHORE : The Punjab government has extended the jurisdiction of Punjab Transport Company.

The company will look after urban transport in City as well as across the province.

Notification in this regard has been issued. Speaking about the

notification, Provincial Minister Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that Punjab Transport Company would now run urban transport in City as well as across the province.

The company will now look after the matters related to the intra bus service across the Punjab province.

This notification is made under the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Transport Company was only looking after Urban Transport Company's facilities in City.