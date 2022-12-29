JI protests against postponement of LG polls

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) l took out a protest rally against postponement of Local Government polls in the federal capital here on Wednesday.

Mian Mubammad Aslam, the JI central naib ameer and ex MNA and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa led the rally participated candidates for LG polls and a large number of citizens from G-9 Markaz to Shaheed e Millat Chowk (China Chowk).

Addressing protesters, Mian Aslam said the people have rejected delay in LG poll in the federal capital which were scheduled to be held on December 31.

He said the Government opted for increase in number of union councils after ballot papers were published and preparations were finalized for elections only to seek delay in polls as it had seen writings on wall. Mian Aslam said the residents of Islamabad would not allow to escape from elections for protection of their rights and solution of their problems.