We can put Pakistan under pressure: Latham

KARACHI: Knowing that they have done really well with the bat, New Zealand’s Tom Latham on Wednesday said that the first session on Thursday (today) will be really important for the visitors.

“We will try to put as many runs on the board tomorrow and if we can bowl well and take a few wickets and put Pakistan under pressure and I think we can put the game that way,” Tom, who scored a century, told a post-day news conference.

“For us the first session will be very important tomorrow and I think with the nature of the guys coming in so probably they score reasonably freely. Kane Williamson today played a fantastic innings and if he plays as long as possible and the guys can bat with him so I think he has done a fantastic job to carry us through the whole day and I hope he can bat as long as possible tomorrow as well,” said Tom, who scored a solid 113.

He said that they are in good position in a situation when the wicket has started deteriorating. “We have seen today, especially this morning and in the second session the wicket has started to take a little bit more turn especially out of the footmarks and I think it's not easy to bat on this track and hopefully from the position we are in we can get runs – as many as possible – and to put Pakistan under pressure and . . . the ball is also keeping low.”