Williamson, Latham hit tons as NZ reach 440-6

KARACHI: Kane Williamson hit his 25th Test ton on Wednesday and the seasoned batter seems to be in a perfect position to give New Zealand the upper hand in their first Test against Pakistan.

Williamson, who is playing his first Test since giving up captaincy, survived a few scares before moving to an unbeaten 105 and taking New Zealand to 440-6 in the process on the third day of the Test to give his side a slim two-run lead. With four wickets in hand and Williamson still unbeaten, New Zealand must be fancying their chances of accumulating a sizeable lead, something that can prove decisive on a National Stadium wicket that could be tricky to bat on during the remaining part of the Test.

Williamson wasn’t the only centurion of the day for New Zealand. Opener Tom Latham, who began the day at 78, completed his 13th century before falling to leggie Abrar Ahmed for 113 from 191 balls. Abrar, who made a stunning debut in a 0-3 Test whitewash against England, was Pakistan’s most successful bowler finishing the day with 3-143. Fellow spinner Nauman Ali has taken 2-137. Together the spin duo have bowled 89 of the 136 overs that New Zealand have so far faced in their first innings. Pacers Muhammad Waseem Jr (1-81) debutant Mir Hamza (0-56) have been unable to trouble the touring batsmen of a wicket that is offering little assistance to pace bowlers.

Things could have been better for Pakistan but Williamson survived two stumpings and an LBW decision before he went on to complete what is his first ton in international cricket since he scored 238, also against Pakistan, in Christchurch in January last year. He has batted for 356 minutes, cracking 11 boundaries.

But Pakistan were left ruing missed chances as wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed fumbled two stumpings with Williamson on 15 and 21 – spinner Nauman Ali the unlucky bowler on both occasions. Both were tough chances though.

Williamson added a solid 90 for the fifth wicket with Tom Blundell, who fell to Wasim after scoring 47.

Pakistan’s spin duo of Nauman and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets in the post-lunch session, with Henry Nicholls falling for 22 and Daryl Mitchell scoring a robust 47-ball 42.

Ahmed, who has figures of 3-143, also had Michael Bracewell for five.

Williamson, who also overturned a leg-before decision against him on 13, added 65 for the fourth wicket with Mitchell.

Mitchell smashed seven boundaries and a six including four consecutive fours off Wasim after Pakistan took the second new ball at 272-3.

Earlier, resuming on 165 without loss, New Zealand were lifted by Latham’s 13th hundred – the most centuries by a New Zealand opener.

Latham swept Ahmed for a single to reach three figures, eclipsing John Wright’s 12 centuries as an opener for New Zealand.

He was finally dismissed for 113 after miscuing a reverse sweep and being caught at slip. Latham, who hit ten boundaries in his 288-minute knock, thinks New Zealand are in good shape to push for a win.

Latham and Devon Conway put on 183 for the first wicket, beating the New Zealand record against Pakistan of 181 set by openers Mark Richardson and Matthew Bell at Hamilton in 2001.

Conway was trapped leg-before by Nauman for 92 after striking 14 boundaries in his fifth Test half-century.

The Pakistan camp has been hit by viral flu with skipper Babar Azam not taking the field in the first session and Agha Salman missing for the entire day. --–with inputs from AFP

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st innings 438

New Zealand 1st innings

Latham c sub (Ghulam) b Ahmed 113

Conway lbw b Nauman 92

Williamson not out 105

Nicholls b Nauman 22

Mitchell c Sarfaraz b Ahmed 42

Blundell lbw b Wasim 47

Bracewell c Wasim b Ahmed 5

Sodhi not out 1

Extras: (b6, lb6, nb1) 13

Total:136 overs 440

Did not bat: T. Southee, N. Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-183 (Conway), 2-231, 3-272, 4-337, 5-427, 6-436

Bowling: Hamza 20-3-56-0, Wasim 24-3-81-1, Ahmed 45-4-143-3, Nauman 44-2-137-2 (1nb), Azam 3-0-11-0

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Aleem Dar