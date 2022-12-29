200 to be good enough to defend: Nauman

KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Nauman Ali on Wednesday said that a 200-run target would be good to defend in the first Test against New Zealand as the wicket had started deteriorating.

“It depends on how much New Zealand score. Then if we give them 200 runs target, I think it will be good one to defend,” Nauman told a post-day news conference here at the National Stadium.

“This wicket is like the one on which Pakistan played the last Test against England but it’s a bit low and has more turn.

“Yes, against England we had set around 160 target and they had scored major runs on the fourth day’s last session and it became difficult for Pakistan. This pitch is almost similar to that. This pitch is slow but here the turn is a bit more. We will try to get them out as soon as possible and then build a good total as it will be very difficult to bat on this track in the fourth innings,” Nauman said.

Asked how two missed stumping chances on his bowling cost Pakistan, Nauman said that Sarfaraz Ahmed had made his best effort but could not finish them. “One ball was a full one from the leg-stump which put him in trouble. I think Sarfaraz made his full effort but could not succeed,” Nauman said.

Sarfaraz, who is standing behind the wicket in Test cricket after four years, missed a stumping chance of Kane Williamson when he was on 21 off the bowling of Nauman.

The former New Zealand skipper went on to score 105 not out and will seek to build on his total as he is the only key batsman left with New Zealand posting 440-6 in their first innings and are just two runs ahead of Pakistan who had been folded for 438 on Tuesday.

Nauman said that in the first hour on the first day New Zealand got turn due to moisture in the pitch. “The way the wicket is behaving I think on the last two days it will take more turn. We will make our best effort to win this game,” said the spinner who has taken 2-137 in 44 overs he bowled in this innings so far.

He said that the players who had been hit by viral flu were now feel well. “The medical team is looking after them. They now feel well and Babar also came out to field and I hope Agha Salman will also recover tomorrow,” Nauman said.

Tom Latham (113), Williamson (105*) and Devon Conway (92) played a major role in putting New Zealand on front at the end of day-3. However, a couple of wickets in the last hour made the match evenly poised.