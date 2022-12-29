Pope urges prayers for ‘very ill’ ex-pontiff Benedict

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries, is “very ill” and urged people to pray for him.

The head of the worldwide Catholic Church later paid a visit to his 95-year-old predecessor at his home in a former convent inside the Vatican.

“I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict,” Francis said at the end of his general audience at the Vatican.

“Remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console and support him.”

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Benedict´s health had worsened “in the last few hours” and said Francis had visited him after his audience.

“In the last few hours there has been a deterioration due to advancing age. The situation at the moment remains under control, monitored continually by doctors,” Bruni said at 1030 GMT.

Benedict had cited his declining physical and mental health back in 2013 in his decision to become the first pope since 1415 to stand down as head of the worldwide Catholic church.

The pope emeritus, whose real name is Joseph Ratzinger, has since lived a quiet life, rarely appearing in public.

He was the first German pope for 1,000 years.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “wishes the pope emeritus a good recovery and sends his thoughts to him”, said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.