Mississippi capital hit by another water crisis

WASHINGTON: Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck without running water on Wednesday, after frozen pipes burst that hit most of the country over the holidays.

It was the third major water crisis in less than two years to befall this city of some 150,000 people, most of whom are African American, prompting political debate over racial disparity in access to vital infrastructure.

Leaks in burst pipes have caused pressure to drop in the city´s water system, paralyzing supply in most neighborhoods, local officials said, adding that workers are struggling to locate many of the leaks.

A state of emergency has been declared and residents have been urged to consume only boiled water to avoid getting sick.

“We are dealing with the worst-case scenario,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday.

“Staff continues to search for large leaks and breaks, but not all could be found to this point,” he added. “We are dealing with an old and crumbling system that continues to offer challenge after challenge.”