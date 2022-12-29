Travel misery grinds on as US digs out from superstorm

BALTIMORE: Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Wednesday, with no end in sight to days of travel misery as the country digs out from a deadly superstorm.

Officials in Erie county in western New York -- the area of the country hardest hit by the massive winter storm -- lifted their death toll to 34, taking the national total to at least 56.

Around-the-clock work to restore electricity continued in the county´s main city of Buffalo, with the number of outages down to 500 residents, Mayor Byron Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

Another kind of crisis was playing out at US airports around the country, as Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands more flights to try to recover from a spiraling logistics breakdown.

The airline´s woes stranded thousands of customers as well as pilots and flight attendants. Donald Sneyder, whose Sunday flight from Baltimore to Indianapolis was canceled, returned to the airport Wednesday in hopes of reuniting with his suitcase.

“I didn´t try to come earlier this week, it seems to have been such a mess,” Sneyder told AFP while waiting in line at the Southwest baggage area.

The storm, which descended on the United States just before the busy Christmas holiday weekend, led to unusually cold weather in much of the country, including southern states like Texas and Florida.

Temperatures were moderating nationwide Wednesday, including in Buffalo, even as the region remained in triage mode.

The city, on the shores of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has seen a majority of the storm-related fatalities.