Rain, floods in Philippines leave 29 dead

MANILA, Philippines: Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 29 dead and 25 missing, the national disaster response agency said on Wednesday.
More than 86,000 people were still in emergency shelters after bad weather disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines.
Images from the southern province of Misamis Occidental showed rescuers carrying an elderly woman on a plastic chair as they waded through a flooded street.
Some residents in the province were seen hanging on to floaters as coast guard rescuers pulled them across chest-deep floods using a rope.
Eighteen of the 29 deaths were reported in the Northern Mindanao region, while 12 of the 25 missing were from Eastern Visayas in the central Philippines.
LONDON:Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to stop detaining dual nationals following the arrest of seven people with...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six...
MOSCOW: Russia´s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was convinced that Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine...
MUSCAT: Iran is still open to negotiations for reviving a nuclear deal with global powers but warned on Wednesday it...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will pursue a policy of increased settlement...
WASHINGTON: Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck...
Comments