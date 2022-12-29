 
Thursday December 29, 2022
World

Turkish court upholds rights leader’s life jailing

By AFP
December 29, 2022

ISTANBUL: A Turkish appellate court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a leading critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose jailing has added to tensions in Ankara´s uneasy ties with the West.

Paris-born activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole in April on the charge of trying to topple the government by financing street protests in 2013.

