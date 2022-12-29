Turkish court upholds rights leader’s life jailing

ISTANBUL: A Turkish appellate court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a leading critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose jailing has added to tensions in Ankara´s uneasy ties with the West.
Paris-born activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole in April on the charge of trying to topple the government by financing street protests in 2013.
LONDON:Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to stop detaining dual nationals following the arrest of seven people with...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six...
MOSCOW: Russia´s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was convinced that Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine...
MUSCAT: Iran is still open to negotiations for reviving a nuclear deal with global powers but warned on Wednesday it...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will pursue a policy of increased settlement...
WASHINGTON: Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck...
Comments