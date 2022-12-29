Canadian police officer fatally shot in line of duty

MONTREAL: A Canadian police officer was killed on Wednesday after being shot while investigating a traffic accident about 100 kilometers south of Toronto, authorities said.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that (Ontario Provincial Police) Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty,” Commissioner Thomas Carrique said on Twitter.
LONDON:Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to stop detaining dual nationals following the arrest of seven people with...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six...
MOSCOW: Russia´s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was convinced that Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine...
MUSCAT: Iran is still open to negotiations for reviving a nuclear deal with global powers but warned on Wednesday it...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will pursue a policy of increased settlement...
WASHINGTON: Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, the capital of the southern US state of Mississippi, were stuck...
Comments