Thursday December 29, 2022
World

Canadian police officer fatally shot in line of duty

By AFP
December 29, 2022

MONTREAL: A Canadian police officer was killed on Wednesday after being shot while investigating a traffic accident about 100 kilometers south of Toronto, authorities said.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that (Ontario Provincial Police) Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty,” Commissioner Thomas Carrique said on Twitter.

