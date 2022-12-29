Saudi Arabia seizes 30 tonnes of the narcotic khat

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it had seized nearly 30 tonnes of the mildly narcotic shrub khat this month, as part of a larger drug crackdown by the oil-rich kingdom.
Khat, or qat, is a leaf which is packed into the cheek and slowly chewed, releasing chemicals similar to amphetamines and resulting in a mild high. It is very popular in Yemen and Horn of Africa countries like Ethiopia and Somalia.
