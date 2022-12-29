Japan marks record 415 Covid-19 deaths

TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday recorded 415 Covid-19 deaths, the highest-ever count for a single day, health ministry data showed.

The country counted 216,219 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 4% from a week earlier, the data also showed, approaching the record high of some 260,000 a day in August.

In the past seven days, Japan had the world’s largest confirmed Covid-19 infections and the second-most deaths after the United States, according to a tally by the World Health Organisation.

Japan became one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week as infections surged across the mainland following the dismantling of Beijing´s zero-Covid strategy.