Central Africa extends war crimes court for five years

BANGUI, Central African Republic: The Special Criminal Court, a tribunal set up to judge war crimes and crimes against humanity in Central African Republic, had its mandate extended for a further five years under a law passed on Wednesday.

The tribunal, set up in 2015 with UN backing, issued its first verdict this year after a long struggle in the face of financial and logistical hurdles and local hostility.

On October 31, it issued a life sentence and two 20-year terms against three members of the so-called 3R group, accused of taking part in a massacre in May 2019 in which 46 villagers died.

A draft bill put forward by Justice Minister Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene to extend the court´s mandate by another five years was approved in a voice vote at the National Assembly. This decision “marks the will of the Central African people... to continue the fight against impunity indefinitely,” he said.

He warned against those “plotting against the institutions of the Republic, perpetrating violence and atrocities against peaceful citizens.”