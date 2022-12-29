Brazil’s top court bans guns from capital ahead of Lula inauguration

BRASILIA: Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday banned registered gun-owners from carrying firearms in the federal district until after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in reaction to recent episodes of political violence.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily suspended licenses that permit hunters, marksmen and collectors to carry guns, firearms and ammunition in the region where the capital city of Brasilia is located.
The move comes as tensions remain high in the South American country after the most fraught election in a generation, in which leftist Lula narrowly defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro supporters have been camping outside army barracks urging the military to stage a coup. The Brasilia camp, outside the army headquarters, has become one of the most extreme.
On Dec. 12, the day Lula’s victory was certified, some of the camp dwellers attacked the federal police headquarters in Brasilia. On Saturday, a man was arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest of the election results and said Bolsonaro’s call to arms inspired him to build up an arsenal.
