Sindh govt asked to initiate process for hiring of persons with disabilities

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Sindh government to start a process for the appointment of persons with disabilities in government jobs in accordance with the law, rules and policy within two weeks.

The direction came on a petition of Ms Sahib Khatoon and others against non-filling of vacant posts reserved for the differently-abled persons.

A counsel for the petitioners submitted that they were differently-abled persons and the provincial government had not been filling the vacant posts reserved for such persons as per the policy.

The counsel requested the apex court to direct the Sindh government to start a process for the appointment of differently-abled persons in all the departments, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies under its control.

An additional advocate general Sindh submitted that the process with regard to appointment of differently-abled persons had already been started and undertook that all the sanctioned posts lying vacant in every department meant for the differently-abled persons would be advertised in accordance with the policy as per the demand. He assured the SC that eligible candidates would be selected after due process and in accordance with the applicable rules.