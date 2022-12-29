HMC becomes first hospital to launch ischemic stroke thrombolysis

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex has become the first health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that launched ischemic stroke thrombolysis, in which precious human lives are saved from abnormalities if stroke patients are brought to the facility within three hours.

The hospital administration was not mentally prepared for launching the treatment so quickly, and particularly on Wednesday as the management was in the process of initiating the two important emergency services, including primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI), called coronary angioplasty, and ischemic stroke thrombolysis for stroke patients, from January 2023.

However, since the hospital already had a foreign qualified neurologist, Dr Ayazul Haq, they had launched the project after a 70 years old patient was brought there to Hayatabad.

The patient was lucky as his family members had brought him in time to the hospital and the doctors found him suitable for the stroke thrombolysis for which medicines had also arrived a day earlier.

Dr Ayazul Haq and his team successfully unlocked a clot in his vessel and not only saved his life but he didn’t have to suffer any abnormalities.

Though it is an expensive treatment, particularly in private hospitals, the HMC administration, with the approval of the Board of Governors, decided to offer it free-of-cost at the moment.

An injection used in unblocking the clot is costly and costs more than Rs100,000. Since Dr Ayaz Haq is the only neurologist in the hospital, therefore, the hospital decided to offer this treatment for 12 hours in seven days.

After they get more trained people in the faculty, the hospital has planned to provide the same treatment in 24 hours.

Medical Director Prof Shahzad Akbar and Dean Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) Prof Zahid Aman had the ability to attract qualified people from other institutions and develop them as separate units.

Hospital Director Dr Faisal Shehzad also contributed to the new services in HMC. They are lucky to have good people on board, headed by Sahibzada Mohammad Saeed, who always backed them in improving their existing services and initiating modern health facilities in the hospital.

Dr Ayazul Haq was alone when he joined HMC with the cooperation of Prof Shahzad and Prof Zahid Aman. He established the Neurology Department in July this year, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) approved it for postgraduate training.

Prof Shahzad Akbar told The News that they were in process to offer acute stroke services to patients and in this regard they secured training to two of their faculty members in the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi in primary PCI.

“Since this is the first facility in the province, I am sure we will face patients’ flow with the passage of time. And to overcome certain challenges in the future, I have convened a meeting of all the people concerned including neurology, neurosurgery, radiology and cardiology departments so we can sit together and develop proper SOPs on how to better serve the patients,” Prof Shahzad Akbar explained.

He said it would require coordination of all the relevant developments.

“Shortly, we will start full-pledged acute stroke services in HMC that will include interventional procedures as well,” said the medical director of the hospital.