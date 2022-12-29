Training for primary care physicians of UNFPA-funded project held

PESHAWAR: The Prime Foundation has organised a programme review and training event for female primary care physicians of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-funded project on reproductive health in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was arranged at the Peshawar Medical College on Wednesday with Prof Dr Zafar Mirza, Professor of Health Systems Development at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University and the former federal minister for health as chief guest. The director of Prime Institute of Public Health, Prof Dr Saeed Anwar, and others were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Zafar Mirza lauded the life-saving Maternal and Neonatal Health (MNH) services provided by the project workforce in challenging and hard-to-reach areas of the country for a high national cause because Pakistan was among the countries with high maternal deaths and was only second to South African country Lesotho in neonatal deaths requiring intervention in the maternal and postnatal domains.