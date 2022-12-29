JI to launch movement against rising crimes, drug addiction

NOWSHERA: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Nowshera chapter, on Wednesday announced to launch a movement against the social evils, crimes and narcotics in the district.

Addressing a press conference, JI district chief Inayatur Rahman, deputy chief Dr Attaullah Awan, secretary information Sajid Khattak and Tila Muhammad of National Labour Federation said that the law enforcing agencies, police and the state had miserably failed to end hunger, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, terrorism, violence and drug addiction in the district.

They said that the menace of drug addiction, militancy and other social evils and crimes had spread across the country but the relevant departments had turned a deaf ear to the issues.

Announcing the schedule for the protest movement, the JI activists said that in the first phase they would stage a protest sit-in while the schedule for the second and third phase of protest programme would be announced later.

They said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief Pervez Khattak remained chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years and then defence minister for four years but the people in the district were still faced with hunger and poverty.

They said that every month a woman along with her children commit suicide by jumping into Kabul River due to abject poverty, price-hike and joblessness, which they claimed were the gifts of PTI government.

Inayatur Rahman and others said that the law and order situation were going from bad to worse as robberies, dacoities, car-lifting, land grabbing, smuggling of narcotics and drug addiction had become the order of the day.

He alleged that drug smugglers and land grabbers had joined the PTI and the former chief minister was protecting them.

The JI activists appealed to the people of Nowshera, particularly the youths, to come forward and join the protest movement for their rights.