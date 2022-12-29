Pulrah as tehsil headquarters of Tanwal opposed

MANSEHRA: The people of Lassan Nawab have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to reconsider its decision of giving Pulrah the status of the headquarters of the newly notified Tanawal tehsil.
“We welcome the government’s decision of giving Tanawal the status of another tehsil of Mansehra district but we would never accept the Pulrah as its headquarters,” Malik Sher Ganj, the chairman Sehki village council, told a protest rally held in Lassan Nawab on Wednesday.
The rally, which was taken out from central bazaar, marched through roads and assembled at the bus terminal. The protesters were raising slogans in support of their demand.
MARDAN: Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Capt Abdur Rehman has cancelled the quota of all government subsidised...
KARACHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to start a process for the appointment of persons with...
PESHAWAR: In order to highlight the importance of the 7th National Census, a grand public awareness walk has been...
SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has organised the first International...
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex has become the first health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that launched...
PESHAWAR: The Prime Foundation has organised a programme review and training event for female primary care physicians...
Comments