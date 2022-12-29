Pulrah as tehsil headquarters of Tanwal opposed

MANSEHRA: The people of Lassan Nawab have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to reconsider its decision of giving Pulrah the status of the headquarters of the newly notified Tanawal tehsil.

“We welcome the government’s decision of giving Tanawal the status of another tehsil of Mansehra district but we would never accept the Pulrah as its headquarters,” Malik Sher Ganj, the chairman Sehki village council, told a protest rally held in Lassan Nawab on Wednesday.

The rally, which was taken out from central bazaar, marched through roads and assembled at the bus terminal. The protesters were raising slogans in support of their demand.