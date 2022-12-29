Financial help sought for labourers died in accident

NOWSHERA: Two labourers, who had died in a road mishap in Rawalpindi the previous day, were laid to rest on Wednesday.
Shah Zaib, 30, and Abubakr, 25, the residents of Mian Killay in Risalpur in Nowshera district, were daily wagers and were doing labour work in Rawalpindi.
A speeding truck hit both the labourers when they were coming home after work. They sustained serious injuries and died on the way to hospital. Shah Zaib was laid to rest in Mian Killay while Abubakr was buried in Rawalpindi.
The former had two daughters while the latter was unmarried.
The elders of the area have appealed to the government to provide financial help to the poor families.
