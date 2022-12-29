Rs257m approved for drinking water schemes in Tank

TANK: Efforts of the district administration have borne fruit as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released Rs257 million for drinking water supply schemes in Tank district.

A senior official of the said that the KP government had approved 25 drinking water supply schemes under the “Least Developed Districts Uplift Programme” to provide clean drinking water to urban and rural dwellers of the district. “Provision of clean drinking water to the residents figured high on the priority list of the district administration and the case was thoroughly pursued since I assumed the office and today this longstanding demand of the area is going to be fulfilled as the required funds have been released for supply of clean drinking water schemes,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told journalists. He said drilling work of all these water schemes had been successfully completed and so far all sources were located in the sweet zone.

He said that clean drinking water schemes were in progress in Gola/ Naurang, Rodi Khel, Gara Shahbaz, Azami, Audal, Khanu, Toran, Sheran, Kot Kat and New Abadi Gul Imam.

He said the entire work was done in a transparent manner and an inspection committee had been constituted to verify work on the site and funds were released upon approval of a body, which comprised relevant officials of the departments and assistant commissioners of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the district administration has expedited efforts to complete all the ongoing development projects within the scheduled timeline and in this regard, assistant commissioners and other relevant officials have been mobilised to undertake visits on a daily basis and ensure quality and transparency.

The district administration said in an official statement that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to accelerate the pace of development schemes, which had been neglected for years.