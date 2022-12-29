Passer-by killed in crossfire

PESHAWAR: A passer-by was killed during a clash between a customer and a tandoor owner in Pawaka area on Wednesday.

A tandoor owner, Asmat Ullah, told police that one Ahmad along with another person exchanged harsh words over the price and weight of roti and then opened fire on him. He remained unharmed but one passer-by, Amir, was killed when hit by a bullet.

Clashes are being reported frequently at tandoors and flour shops due to increasing prices of flour as the authorities have failed to control the situation.