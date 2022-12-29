JUIF to convene APC on Jan 1

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation and economic crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Central Chief of JUIF and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman and leaders of all the political parties would attend the meeting. The APC would be arranged at Mufti Mahmud Markaz on Ring Road here on January 1, 2003, said a press release.