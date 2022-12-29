SICHN becomes first public hospital in Sindh to train doctors in neonatology, paediatrics

Within four months of its inception, the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) Karachi has become the first public sector institution to be accorded accreditation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) for FCPS training in the field of paediatrics and neonatology, officials said on Wednesday.

“The CPSP accreditation for a public sector institution within four months of inception is a great achievement. The SICHN is now the first public sector institution and third in Sindh after the Aga Khan University Hospital and the Indus Hospital to offer FCPS training in neonatal paediatrics,” Executive Director SICHN Prof Dr Jamal Raza told The News.

According to international health bodies, neonatal mortality rate is 41 per 1,000 live births, while the current infant mortality rate for Pakistan in 2022 is 56.888 deaths per 1,000 live births, a 1.91 per cent decline from 2021. The infant mortality rate for Pakistan in 2021 was 57.998 deaths per 1,000 live births, a 1.88 per cent decline from 2020.

“Infant mortality is 41 per 1,000 live births in Pakistan, which is highest among the world. Preterm birth, intrapartum-related complications (birth asphyxia or inability to breathe at birth), infections and birth defects are the leading causes of most neonatal deaths,” Prof Raza said, adding that most of these deaths could be prevented with availability of better health facilities and neonatologists. He said the SICHN would train more paediatricians and neonatologists and send them to public and private health facilities across the province as well as to other provinces of the country to treat neonates and children.

CPSP letter

“We are pleased to inform you that (in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations for accreditation of training programmes), the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan, on the basis of physical inspection conducted on December 23, 2022, has decided to accord accreditation to Sindh Institute of Child Health & Neonatology (SICHN), Karachi for FCPS training in the field of Neonatal Paediatrics and Paediatrics,” fheCPSP said in a letter to the executive director of the SICHN.

Established under the SICHN Act 2018 passed by the Sindh Assembly, the first child health facility with 135 beds, started functioning at the Sindh Government Hospital Korangi No. 5 four months back, and within a few months of its inception, the institute has been accorded accreditation by the CPSP.

According to the CPSP letter to the SICHN management, for the continuation of accreditation status, a re-inspection of the institute is mandatory after five years, and it is the responsibility of the head of the institution to apply for a revisit at least three months before the expiry of accreditation status.

“The accreditation of the institution is valid subject to availability of R&RC registered supervisor and strict compliance with the CPSP conditions, which are: The induction of trainees must be as per CPSP policy. The training period must be supervised and registered. Trainees are required to be registered with the Registration & Research Cell (R&RC) of the College within 30 days of commencement of their training. This is mandatory requirement failing which R&RC will refuse registration,” the letter said.

The CPSP further said every trainee must be given a stipend for training at par with that paid by the federal or provincial governments, adding that honorary training was not allowed.