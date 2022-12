CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Gardens at Rest

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery until January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Eve’s I / Eye II

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Durrani, Farazeh Syed, Haya Zaidi, Hira Mansur, Ishmal Rizwan, Kishwar Kiani, Laila Rahman, Meher Afroz, Nurayah Sheikh Nabi, Rabeya Jalil, Sadaf Naeem, Sana Arjumand and Saulat Ajmal. Titled ‘Eve’s I / Eye II’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Farsh-e-Zareen

The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition of a unique collection of traditional and contemporary handwoven, woollen carpets by Jaffar Khalid. Titled ‘Farsh-e-Zareen’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Let There Be Night

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Arifeen, Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Khadijah Rehman, Khadija S Akhtar, Mohsin Shafi and Noreen Ali. Titled ‘Let There Be Night’, the show will run at the gallery until December 31. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

The Past is Another Country

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Addnan. Titled ‘The Past is Another Country’, the show will run at the gallery until January 2. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Exploring in Depth

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery from January 3 to January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Tribute to Jalaluddin Ahmed

The JamilNaqsh Museum, in collaboration with the Fomma Trust, is paying tribute to Jalaluddin Ahmed by hosting a book launch on December 28. An exhibition of calligraphic paintings featuring works by Jamil Naqsh will also run at the gallery until January 14. Contact 0300-3349483 for more information.