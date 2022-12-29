PTI leaders slam Sindh govt for trying to delay LG elections

Imran Ismail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central additional secretary general and former Sindh governor, on Wednesday said the PTI’s rivals were running away from the elections and now the Sindh government wanted to postpone the local bodies elections for the fifth time.

He was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly along with leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, economic expert Muzzamil Aslam, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Ali Aziz and Shabbir Qureshi, and other party leaders.

He said the economic crisis was becoming severe with every passing day, whereas the present government was running away from the elections.

Ismail claimed that an institution had given a report to the government that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could win 20 seats, PTI 63 seats and Pakistan Peoples Party only two seats.

He maintained that after this report, the government was panicked and avoiding the elections at all costs.

He said he believed that the local government polls in Karachi would also be delayed for the fifth time as the Sindh government was afraid of going into the polls and wanted to run the affairs of Karachi through an administrator.

He said first Murtaza Wahab was appointed as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator but he failed, after which they appointed Dr Saifur Rehman.

Regarding the new KMC administrator, he said Dr Rehman had served as his personal secretary when he was the governor and he was an honest man, but Karachi needed an elected mayor.

He said import containers were stranded at ports and banks had no money to deal with LCs. He added that exports had fallen drastically, while textile and pharmaceutical industries were at the verge of collapse.

The former governor stated that the rates of wheat flour had been doubled and the essential food item was being sold at Rs200 per kilogramme in Karachi. He said that in such circumstances, there was no option but holding fresh elections.

Ismail was of the view that Shehbaz Sharif, who was claimed to be a good administrator, had proved to be a great failure as the prime minister. The former governor said the prime minister lacked the courage to take decisions and his foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had only been visiting different countries along with friends and Foreign Office employees.

In eight months, Bilawal visited Europe for 17 times, he said.

He opined that since the court sought the record of Toshakhana, all the propaganda of ‘watch’ had suddenly stopped.

Sheikh said that on the occasion of the martyrdom ceremony of Benazir Bhutto, they were hoping that the government would unveil her killers, but it did not happen.

The opposition leader added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had cracked a joke when he said Bilawal would become the country’s prime minister.

Sheikh said Bilawal had been making foreign visits for his personal marketing but he was afraid to visit the flood-hit Sindh. He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman could not see the misdeeds of the PPP government in Sindh during the last 14 years.

Old mafias of Karachi had started picking up the threads, Sheikh said, adding that bandits were roaming free but police were killing innocent citizens.

He announced that the PTI chairman after his recovery would visit Sindh as the province was the next political battleground for the PTI.

Aslam said the current rulers had come to fix the economy but now they were saying that the new elections were not possible due to the falling economy. No international institution would deal with them till they held new elections, the economist remarked.

He said the position of forex reserves told where the country had been heading to. We were on the way to default, he warned and explained that our forex reserves would end in eight to 10 weeks if new remittances were not received.

He lamented that exports had come down to Rs2.5bn and people were facing unemployment. He predicted that the current government would increase the tax on petrol and it would further harm the economy.