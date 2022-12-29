Two ‘wanted criminals’ held

In an intelligence-based joint operation in Lyari on Wednesday, the Sindh Rangers and police arrested two-most wanted criminals.

One of the two criminals, Shakeel alias Commando, had head money of Rs1 million. During the initial interrogation, he revealed that he was part of the Lyari gang war’s commander of Abdul Rehman Baloch group and was involved in the targeted killing of operatives of their rival, Ghaffar Zikri group.

He was also incharge of the torture cell that was set up in Eidu Lane, Lyari. He also confessed to being involved in targeted killings, extortion, land grabbing, drug peddling, illegal sale of arms, and police encounters.

In 2013, he was part of the Lyari gang war’s Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla group and was involved in dumping weapons at various places.

The other criminal, Nadeem alias Nadu, revealed that he joined the Uzair group in 2011 and was involved in running gambling and drug dens in Karachi.

During the Karachi operation, he had fled to Iran and had recently returned to Karachi to restore his network.

The arrested criminals had been handed over to the police for further legal action. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.