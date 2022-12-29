Family demands death penalty for cops who killed citizen in Jauhar

“My brother was innocent. His fault was only that he was a human being. For God’s sake, do not oppress people so much. My brother was begging for his life but they killed him. I just want the same punishment [death penalty] for the policemen. But nobody knows how the policemen arrested in these cases are released after a few days,” says Amir Hussain’s sister with teary eyes.

Twenty-six-year-old Hussain was gunned down by three policemen of the Shaheen Force, a specialised unit created to curb street crime in Karachi, at a residential apartments’ building, Noman Avenue, near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Morr within the Sharea Faisal police remits on Tuesday night. The cops chased and killed the victim after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle during snap-checking near Aladin Park on Rashid Minhas Road.

Following the incident, East Zone police chief DIG Muqaddas Haider took notice of the incident and suspended Shaheen Force personnel Nasir, Sheharyar and Faisal. The three have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997) at the Sharea Faisal police station.

The policemen confessed to their involvement in the horrific incident before senior police officers.

According to police investigators, the suspects in their recorded confessional statements said policeman Shaheryar fired two shots at Hussain one after the other. When no weapon was found on the citizen, the cops, showed an official pistol and claimed having seized it from him, they added.

In the statements, the suspects said that when the citizen gestured with his hand, they thought he had taken out a pistol. Investigating officials say that the three officials had been deployed for motorcycle patrolling on Rashid Minhas Road.

Policemen Sheheryar and Nasir were recruited in 2018 while Faisal was recruited in 2012. The criminal record of Hussain, who was killed in the police firing, has come to light. He was arrested three years ago in the Dalmia area in the case of a robbery and possession of arms. The police say Hussain had committed the robbery at a shop in the Dalmia area on November 23, 2018. HE was said to have been caught red-handed while trying to escape after the robbery at Shahzad’s shop.

The investigators further said that two FIRs -- 475/2018 and 476/2018 – had been registered against Hussain at the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Hussain’s criminal record has been obtained from the CRO, which shows he had been released on bail in the cases. His funeral prayers were offered in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and later he was buried in the Dalmia graveyard.

Cops remanded

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Wednesday remanded three police personnel of the Shaheen Force in police custody for allegedly shooting dead a citizen who refused to stop his motorbike during snap-checking in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Police produced Faisal, Shaharyar and Nasir before the administrative judge for obtaining their remand for interrogation. The investigation officer submitted that police had arrested the accused for their involvement in the killing of Aamir Hussain on the premises of residential apartments’ stairs in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the police, the three personnel of the Shaheen Force, which has formed to control street crime in the city, chased a motorcyclist after he refused to pull over during snap-checking. They shot him inside the residential building’s compound.

He said the accused claimed killing a street robber; however, their claim was found to be false after the initial inquiry and with the help of CCTV footage.

The investigation officer requested the judge to remand the accused in police custody for further interrogation.

The judge granted the IO five days’ remand of the suspects and directed him to produce them on the next date of the hearing along with a progress report.