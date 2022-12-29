Dreaming in technocrat

There is a new buzz in the capital – about a long-term caretaker technocratic setup to be in place for a year or more. There had been rumours regarding this for a while but, with the PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry tweeting that forming a long-term technocrat government by removing the government is a silly idea, it seems political parties are now taking note of such eventuality. In particular, the PTI – ironically seen as the closest to the idea of technocrats running systems – will be most vocal about such a setup, which it sees as a hindrance to its demand for early elections. The technocrat fantasy is hardly new; time and again has there been a rumble from above the power corridors that the political class just cannot manage and a technocrat apolitical setup would be the magic wand that fixed everything. The Bangladesh model of a long caretaker setup back in 2006, which subsequently failed, led to an even more enthusiastic clamour for a similar situation here. But here’s the rub: this notion has absolutely no constitutional basis or political backing, other than provision for a caretaker setup before elections, which too cannot stay in power for more than 90 days and elections have to be held within that timeframe under Article 224 of the constitution. Other than a direct military takeover, this sort of a setup is unheard of. What’s worse is that there’s also talk of plans being discussed for an emergency to be proclaimed to extend the caretaker technocratic setup. But again, the constitution has other thoughts: even Article 232, which is about proclamation of emergency due to war or internal disturbance, does not give any reason for an unelected parliament to be in power even due to an emergency. Legal experts say this will be tantamount to an abrogation of the constitution if such a setup is put in place.

Hearteningly, this is one issue where perhaps all political parties may agree. There had been rumours earlier this year too that the PDM and the PTI had both been proposed such a setup in place for a longer period of time than that in the constitution but all political parties had refused. The rumours are back again. Those who think that the country can come out of this economic mess if technocrats take charge and take difficult economic decisions without being answerable to the people of Pakistan are in for a surprise. Such experiments have failed before too. Tough economic decisions cannot be taken without a political consensus. Any such misadventure will be dangerous for democracy and lead to further political uncertainty and chaos, undoing decades of the little institution-and-nation building that has taken place here.

If the democratic system is wrapped up to resolve the economic crisis, no democrat should stand for that. Of course, there are those who have reason to believe – with some justice – that a long-term technocratic setup suits the PML-N because they do not want to face the PTI in the next elections. But one would be at a loss over such logic: any unelected setup has the potential to swing towards autocracy. Just the thought of that should make every political party wary. There is only one reason a caretaker step is and should be in place: to conduct free, fair and credible elections. Anything beyond is unconstitutional. It is about time politicians are allowed to make their own decisions. The people’s will should prevail.