Too big to ignore

There has been a lot of volatility in Pakistan’s real-estate sector in recent months. The ups and downs of the real-estate market have led many to believe that it is an unreliable sector. However, the truth is, currently, there are no better alternatives for those looking to invest in Pakistan. This is largely because, for all the real-estate sector’s many problems, alternatives like industry and agriculture show even less promise. Overall, this reflects the deep trouble that Pakistan’s economy is in.
Although many criticize the role of real estate in our economy, there is no denying the tremendous potential of the sector. It is a huge driver of growth, investment and employment. Furthermore, given the increase in our population and the growing rate of rural-to-urban migration, we will have to devote more time and money to real estate whether we like it or not. If the right policies are implemented, real estate can play a massive part in not just uplifting the economy, but also solving many of our municipal problems and improving the overall image of Pakistan.
Waqas Asmat
Islamabad
