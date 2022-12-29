Lifeless pitches

Cricket teams visiting Pakistan always complain about our flat and slow pitches and they are right to do so. Despite our country’s love for the game of cricket, we produce pitches that suck the life out of the game. Why can’t we make more sporting pitches in Pakistan?
Not only will this help make the games played on our soil more exciting but it will also provide better training for our young cricketers. Young talent raised on fast pitches will develop into more complete players and will perform better overseas.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
According to some media reports, climate change may have increased Pakistan’s rainfall intensity by as much as 50...
There has been a lot of volatility in Pakistan’s real-estate sector in recent months. The ups and downs of the...
This refers to the news item ‘Didn’t know we’re on brink of default when took oath: PM’ . Perhaps he found out...
According to reports, the price of wheat has soared to Rs4300 per 40 kilograms. Pakistanis are already among the most...
Every evening, when the residents of Gulshan and the north side of Karachi get into their cars to head home from...
Once again, there is a new wave of Covid-19. Cases are soaring in Asian countries like China and the wave could spread...
Comments