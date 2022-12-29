Lifeless pitches

Cricket teams visiting Pakistan always complain about our flat and slow pitches and they are right to do so. Despite our country’s love for the game of cricket, we produce pitches that suck the life out of the game. Why can’t we make more sporting pitches in Pakistan?

Not only will this help make the games played on our soil more exciting but it will also provide better training for our young cricketers. Young talent raised on fast pitches will develop into more complete players and will perform better overseas.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi