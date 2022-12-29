Leadership failure

This refers to the news item ‘Didn’t know we’re on brink of default when took oath: PM’ (December 27, 2022). Perhaps he found out the next day? One look at the economic data would have told him exactly where we were heading. Nevertheless, it is quite shocking that a man with Shehbaz Sharif’s reputation could be so oblivious to the nation’s economic circumstances.
What has happened to the workaholic maestro of Punjab? Regardless of what he did or did not know, the fact is that Shehbaz Sharif and his sidekick Ishaq Dar have only sped this country along the course it was already on.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
