Thursday December 29, 2022
Race to the bottom

December 29, 2022

According to reports, the price of wheat has soared to Rs4300 per 40 kilograms. Pakistanis are already among the most underfed and malnourished people in the world. It seems like it won’t be long before we take the top spot.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat

