It can always get worse

Every evening, when the residents of Gulshan and the north side of Karachi get into their cars to head home from Saddar, they begin dreading the ordeal that is passing through University Road. It was hard to imagine that this ordeal could get any worse but, alas, we are in Sindh, where nothing is ever bad enough. Apparently, someone thought it would be a good idea to build a track for the new Green Line Project along one of the most congested roads in the city. Encroachments had already eaten up a good chunk of the road and now the new construction works have taken a giant bite out of what’s left. For drivers, the ordeal has become an absolute nightmare.

This did not have to be the case. If construction could be done after midnight and the largest barriers removed during the day, things would not have become intolerable. Hopefully, the new Green Line will be worth the sacrifice the commuters have been forced to make but I would not hold my breath.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi