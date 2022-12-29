It can always get worse

Every evening, when the residents of Gulshan and the north side of Karachi get into their cars to head home from Saddar, they begin dreading the ordeal that is passing through University Road. It was hard to imagine that this ordeal could get any worse but, alas, we are in Sindh, where nothing is ever bad enough. Apparently, someone thought it would be a good idea to build a track for the new Green Line Project along one of the most congested roads in the city. Encroachments had already eaten up a good chunk of the road and now the new construction works have taken a giant bite out of what’s left. For drivers, the ordeal has become an absolute nightmare.
This did not have to be the case. If construction could be done after midnight and the largest barriers removed during the day, things would not have become intolerable. Hopefully, the new Green Line will be worth the sacrifice the commuters have been forced to make but I would not hold my breath.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Karachi
According to some media reports, climate change may have increased Pakistan’s rainfall intensity by as much as 50...
There has been a lot of volatility in Pakistan’s real-estate sector in recent months. The ups and downs of the...
Cricket teams visiting Pakistan always complain about our flat and slow pitches and they are right to do so. Despite...
This refers to the news item ‘Didn’t know we’re on brink of default when took oath: PM’ . Perhaps he found out...
According to reports, the price of wheat has soared to Rs4300 per 40 kilograms. Pakistanis are already among the most...
Once again, there is a new wave of Covid-19. Cases are soaring in Asian countries like China and the wave could spread...
Comments