The fourth wave

Once again, there is a new wave of Covid-19. Cases are soaring in Asian countries like China and the wave could spread to Pakistan if we are not careful. There is a need to track those coming into the country from places where cases are rising and to implement Covid testing at all border entries. This country is in no shape to deal with another health emergency or lockdown. We have to avoid another outbreak at all costs.

Bilal Mumtaz

Turbat