Myopic rule

The Afghan Taliban’s restrictions on women’s education and employment are a serious violation of basic rights. It appears as though the Taliban want to erase women from public life. Perhaps they do not realize that by holding women back they are holding Afghanistan back. Few countries have managed to make real progress without educating and employing their women. Afghanistan is unlikely to be an exception. It may be possible that the Afghan Taliban do not care about progress and are more concerned with implementing their ideological doctrines.

Whether it is a result of ignorance or by design, it is sad to see a country with so much potential being held back due to the narrow-mindedness of a group of men. It also goes to show that success on the battlefield does not necessarily translate into governance.

M Yousuf

Turbat