Discourage consumptive FDI

LAHORE: Our pursuit of foreign investment should be focused on investment that promotes national development goals and not unnecessary consumption.

We were making over 2 million motorbikes when we allowed a foreign company that ceased production in Pakistan to re-enter our market on concession. This was done during the PTI government. Did it make any dent in our economy?

We allowed many food franchises to open in Pakistan. This was done during the tenure of General Musharraf (retd). Most of these food brands even import the chicken.

We are regularly losing foreign exchange on the royalty that the local operators pay to these franchises on each food item and on the import of food inputs that these brands use. Was it a prudent decision?

It promoted consumerism in the society. These outlets serve the affluent segment of the economy. We still continue to give permission to more international food franchises.

We privatised many of our commercial banks to the foreigners when local aspirants were there.

We sold those banks at low rates. We probably pay more in repatriation of profits of these banks than the amount we got on the privatisation of the two big banks.

Foreign direct investment that Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India are attracting is adding real value in their economy, making them manufacturing hubs. Their exports are rising. We could not attract foreign investment even in textile that we consider our strong industry. The textile investment has gone to Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam in a big way.

Economists single out corruption, particularly the use of public resources for private gain as the main deterrence to investment. It, not only affects the level and efficiency of private investment and public spending, with negative effects on economic growth and development, but also increases income-inequality and poverty.

All the fast growing economies around the globe have a powerful, competent, autonomous and stable bureaucracy. Its political loyalty is not tested as being done in Pakistan. There are no special or vested interests that distort the economy.

Of course we do see lobbyists in these economies, but their movements come under constant scrutiny of free press. Economic development is consistently prioritised by the government policy, which promotes productive entrepreneurship.

Foreign investors desire this kind of environment where they are assured of a level playing field.

They do not have to worry that their viability would be tested by tax evaders or the bureaucracy would create snags in their operations as long as they follow the law.

Planners in Pakistan would have to reform their growth model on these lines to ensure sustained growth that would reduce poverty.

The ruling elite of this country must realise that the quality of institutions matter. Attempts to reform or build robust pro-growth institutions must first identify a narrow and specific set of ‘growth-enhancing’ institutions, and then support them.

Pakistan is currently plagued with weak accountability to the electorate and poor capacity to deliver.

It will never be an attractive place for investors if institutional capacities are enhanced and slightest deviation from rules and regulations is severely punished.