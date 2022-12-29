SECP directs digital lenders to safeguard public interest

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued digital lending standards for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on Wednesday, directing the digital lenders to safeguard the public interest and ensure fair treatment to borrowers.

The regulator notified the standards taking notice of rising concerns involving mis-selling, breach of data privacy, and coercive recovery practices of licensed digital lending companies, the SECP said.

Through a circular, the SECP issued the standards applicable on NBFCs undertaking lending activities through digital channels/mobile applications.

The requirements stipulate minimum mandatory disclosures and provision of key fact statement (KFS), before loan disbursement to the borrower, which include, loan amount approved, annual percentage rates, tenor of loan, installments/lumpsum payment amounts with date(s), and all fee and charges.

“To ensure transparency and ease of understanding, the app shall display the summary of KFS through a video/audio, screen shot and email/SMS in both English and Urdu languages,” the regulator said.

Any fee not included in KFS would not be charged to the borrower, it added.

With the new directives, a licensed digital lender would have to disclose its full corporate name and licensing status on its lending platform (s) or app (s), ensuring that any advertisement and publication shall be fair and not contain any misleading information.

In addition, the SECP has also specified a comprehensive grievance redressal mechanism over and above the current NBFC grievance redressal framework.

“Further, in order to ensure confidentiality and privacy of data, digital lender will not be allowed access to the borrower’s phone book or contacts list or photo gallery, even if the borrower has given consent in this regard,” the SECP notified.

The standards have also restrained the lenders from contacting the persons in the borrowers’ contact lists, other than those who have been specifically authorised by a borrower as guarantors and who have also provided their consent to the digital lender at the time of loan approval. Moreover, the data would not be stored on any cloud infrastructure outside the jurisdiction of Pakistan, the SECP said.