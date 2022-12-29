Sugar millers push govt to buy surplus stock or allow more exports

LAHORE: The sugar millers in Punjab on Wednesday asked the government to either purchase its surplus stock at Rs115/kg or allow export of one million tonnes.

The millers cautioned that if the government would not allow the industry to export surplus stocks, the millers would not be able to make timely payments to the growers.

“If the government will not allow the sugar industry to export one million tonnes of surplus sugar then the federal government should purchase this excess sugar at the rate of Rs115 per kg in order to steer the sugar industry out of crisis,” Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) said in a statement.

The cost of production of sugar contains multifarious factors, including the hike in rates of chemical used in the sugar-making process, increase in the rates of banks’ markups from 18 to 20 percent, and the government’s decision of jacking up the sugarcane support price to Rs300/40-kg, it added.

“In present circumstances, it is becoming nearly impossible for the sugar mills to give payments to the growers.”

The statement said the investors of the sugar industry “who invested billions of rupees in each sugar mill are getting no profit in return rather huge losses in the current scenario”.

The government should look into the matter and immediately take remedial measures otherwise the sugar Industry would be left with no other option but to shut down the mills, they warned.

Earlier during the current month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved export of 100,000 tonnes of sugar provided the price in domestic market would not increase from Rs89-90 per kg till January 31, 2023.

The ECC also decided that no subsidy whatsoever would be provided by the federal and provincial governments for exports of sugar, saying if the domestic prices of sugar went up, the export of sugar would be discontinued.

The manufacturers have been demanding the government for the last several months to allow its exports of at least one million tonnes of surplus quantity, as the sugar price was also very attractive in the international market. However, the government was reluctant, as in previous years the country had faced its negative impact, especially in the form of local high prices and shortages.

The sugar industry claimed that it could earn half a billion dollars if allowed to export the sweetener.