PSO’s liabilities swell to Rs235.22 billion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) liabilities, including payments to refineries and meeting letters of credit requirements for the import of diesel, have scaled up to Rs235.22 billion, The News learned on Wednesday.

The circular debt of Pakistan’s energy sector, both gas and power, has swelled up to a total of Rs4,000 billion.

According to the receivables and payables data of the PSO as of December 26, 2022, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is the biggest defaulter, owing the oil marketing company a whopping Rs394.338 billion.

It is followed by GENCOs and the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) in the power sector, which are required to offload the amount of Rs146.536 billion. Then comes Hubco, which has to pay Rs25 billion, Kapco that owes Rs6 billion, and the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that owes PSO Rs13 billion. PSO’s receivables were reduced to some extent because of some payments by the government, but it still remains on the higher side. The receivables of the entity currently stand at Rs608 billion.

“Amid the circular debt that stands in the oil and gas sector at Rs1,500 billion and in the power sector at Rs2,500 billion, the financial miseries of PSO have multiplied manifold,” a senior official of the Energy Ministry told The News.

According to the official, PSO has time and gain sensitised the Petroleum Division that its borrowing limit has already reached the maximum level and if the situation continues unabated, it would not be able to further borrow the finances to maintain the LNG supply in future.

“PSO wants the intervention of the Petroleum Division to keep the receivables from SNGPL in check and to this effect an implementation of payment plan as was earlier agreed with SNGPL needs to be met in letter and spirit,” the official informed.

They said that doing this was necessary to bridge the funding gap in winter and to ensure an “uninterrupted supply of LNG and other petroleum products” in the country. PSO has already suggested that a concrete plan was devised for the settlement of existing receivables from SNGPL, and to halt accumulation of receivables in the future.

The latest data pertaining to receivables and payables also reveals that SNGPL, CPPA/GENCOs, Hubco, Kapco and PIA also need to pay Rs116.3 billion in the head of late payment surcharge (LPS).

The government of Pakistan owes PSO Rs8.9 billion in the head of exchange price differential and Rs13.86 billion under the head of exchange rate differential on FE 25 loan, data showed.

Moreover, PSO has to pay Rs41.381 billion to refineries that includes Rs24.5 billion to PARCO, Rs6.15 billion to Pakistan Refinery Limited, Rs3.49 billion to National Refinery Limited, Rs6.130 billion to Attock Refinery Limited, and Rs1.125 billion to ENAR.

PSO is also required to deposit Rs193.840 billion for letter of credit to import diesel from Kuwait Petroleum and standby letter of credit for LNG payments.