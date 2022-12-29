PSX falls to 28-month low; Dar fails to offer fresh cause for cheer

Stocks continued to decline on Wednesday for the second consecutive session as persistent economic worries and political noise took a toll on investors’ sentiments, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index shed 1.32 percent or 523.48 points to close at 39,279.43 points against 39,802.91 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 39,865.96 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,026.67 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks fell across the board on economic uncertainty.”

The prime minister hinted that there was no option but to impose the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions for continuing the programme. Power sector debt surging to over Rs2.5 trillion in addition to Rs2.6 trillion circular debt crises, political noise and rupee instability played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 215.14 points or 1.47 percent to close at 14,460.99 points compared with 14,676.13 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 105 million shares to 256.454 million shares from 153.741 million shares. Traded value rose to Rs8.508 billion from Rs5.537 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.306 trillion from Rs6.376 trillion. Out of 340 companies active in the session, 66 closed in green, 257 in red and 17 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the KSE100 opened in a green zone initially, made an intraday high at 39,867 (+64 points; up 0.16 percent) and made an intraday low at 39,028 (-775 points; down 1.95 percent) before eventually settling at 39,279 points.

During the day, Systems Limited, TRG, Engro, Pakistan Oilfields, and United Bank contributed 259 points to the index decline. On the flip side, Hubco, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, and Pakistan State Oil saw some buying interest as they added 69 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Bata (Pak), up Rs103.19 to close at Rs1,992.86/share, followed by Bhanero Tex, up Rs37.36 to close at Rs1,037.50/share.

A significant decline was noted in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, down Rs162.75 to end at Rs5,415/share, followed by Rafhan Maize, down Rs122.52 to end at Rs7,902/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that a bearish session was recorded at the PSX on Wednesday.

“The market opened in the green zone but within initial trading hours, the bears took charge from the bulls and the market nosedived, negative session continued throughout the day due to news of redemptions and rollover week square-ups that caused the index to drop 775.40 points intraday to close in the red zone,” it reported.

However, decent volumes were observed across the board while third-tier companies remained the volume leaders.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (-138.9 points), commercial banks (-114.4 points), fertilisers (-93.8 points), chemicals (-36.2 points), and E&Ps (-33.3 points).

Bank Al-Falah remained the volume leader with 57.893 million shares. Its scrip decreased by 36 paisas to stand at Rs29.60/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 22.075 million shares that closed lower by 5 paisas to Rs1.13/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric, Dewan Motors, Pak Refinery, Hubco, Pak Petroleum, DGK. Cement, TPL Properties and Meezan Bank.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 228.507 million shares from 99.537 million shares previously.