Gold up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday to a new record high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs182,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs85 to Rs156,721.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,803 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,050 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at aRs1,757.54.

Local jewellers said prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.