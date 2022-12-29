Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee posted more losses against the dollar in both currency markets on worries of a delay in IMF programme, depleting foreign exchange reserves, and lack of external funding, dealer said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 226.37 per dollar, 0.10 percent weaker than Tuesday’s close of 226.15.

The domestic currency fell 50 paisas to 235.50 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers expressed worries about dismal economic prospects. As of December 16, the central bank's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by $584 million to $6.1 billion. Only five weeks' worth of imports can be covered by the reserves.

“The government urgently needs dollar inflows, but so far, there hasn't been any hopeful news about the resumption of the IMF loan programme. The dwindling foreign reserves in the absence of external financing put pressure on the local currency,” a dealer said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there was no choice except to implement the IMF programme.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made another attempt to calm investors' fears by reassuring them that the country would not default on any international payments as the government had arranged the entire requirement for $31-32 billion for the current fiscal year, he claimed. Funds are needed to finance the current account deficit and repay foreign debt.