SBP to issue banknotes with new governor's signature

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad with effect from December 29, 2022, from the offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC), a statement said on Wednesday.
The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors would continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, it said.
The central bank also announced that the field offices of SBP-BSC would remain open on Saturday to facilitate the public exchange of old design banknotes.
MOSCOW: Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut...
LONDON: It has been a rough 12 months for emerging markets that have seen more governments stumble into default,...
LAHORE: Our pursuit of foreign investment should be focused on investment that promotes national development goals and...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued digital lending standards for non-banking...
LAHORE: The sugar millers in Punjab on Wednesday asked the government to either purchase its surplus stock at Rs115/kg...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil liabilities, including payments to refineries and meeting letters of credit...
Comments