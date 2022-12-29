SBP to issue banknotes with new governor's signature

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad with effect from December 29, 2022, from the offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC), a statement said on Wednesday.

The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors would continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, it said.

The central bank also announced that the field offices of SBP-BSC would remain open on Saturday to facilitate the public exchange of old design banknotes.