Japan to support flood-hit districts

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan office have decided to extend its support to the worst flood-affected districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP.

About 80,000 families, with pregnant or lactating women and children under five, are expected beneficiaries of this support.

In the meanwhile government has stepped up its efforts for provision of the relief in wake of harsh cold weather. The furtherance of the support was announced by the Japanese mission here on Tuesday. It has stated that the JICA Pakistan office extended its support to the flood-affected districts of Punjab and KP provinces by providing in total 9000 mosquito nets, 80,000 ORS and 400,000 water purification tablets. The target districts in Punjab are Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur while in KP, the target districts are Kohistan, DI Khan, Tank, Nowshera and Charsadda.

JICA support will help the vulnerable segments of society and will also help in reducing the outbreaks of communicable diseases. The JICA is utilising its ongoing technical cooperation projects “The Project for Strengthening Maternal and Newborn Health Care in Punjab” and “The Project for Strengthening Continuum of Care for Mothers, Newborn and Child Health in Primary Health Care Settings in KP” to provide its above said support to flood affected districts of both the provinces.