Police erect 25 pickets to enhance security

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have set up 25 pickets at different points of the city with a purpose to enhance the security and to tackle any untoward incidents, a police spokesman said.
The decision was made in a high level meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan which was also attended by the Capital Police Officers (CPOs), SSPs along with other senior officers.
The IGP Islamabad ordered that all vehicles entering in capital jurisdiction will be checked and suspicious elements can be closely monitored. The meeting further decided to take strict legal action against non-sample number plates and unregistered vehicles across the city, also the motorists advised to use only excise department authorised plate’s number on their vehicles.
Foreign nationals living in Islamabad have also been advised to keep identity documents while travelling in the city. Citizens should register their tenants and employees on a priority basis at the nearest police station and Police Khidmat Markaz.
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered a Pakistani citizen to hand over his two children to...
ISLAMABAD: China has declared that China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have achieved major progress in 2022...
ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government and Japan International Cooperation Agency Pakistan office have decided to extend...
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea to grant a stay order against the ECP to act...
ISLAMABAD: Ex-Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar criticised federal government for postponement of Local government ...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf on Tuesday invited disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan to...
Comments