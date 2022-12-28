IPA, NH&MP hold Christmas ceremony

Islamabad: A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the Christmas and New Year organised by National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and International Police Association (IPA) Islamabad was held at National Highways and Motorway police Headquarters, Sector H-8/2.
Dr Shoaib Suddle, former IGP, President IPA and Head of Commission on Minorities was the chief guest. Asghar Yousaf Zai, DIG Headquarters NHMP and Jamil Hashmi, former AIG (Logistics), NHMP and chairman IPA Islamabad Region was the guests of honour. Cheques were distributed among the Christian officers and officials of NHMP by the chief guest and the guests of honour to show solidarity with the Christian community.
