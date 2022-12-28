 
Alvi upholds order to grant inheritance share to sisters

By APP
December 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) to grant four sisters their due share in the inherited property belonging to their deceased father after putting the property for open auction or sale and the proceeds to be distributed among all the siblings.

